N. Carolina makes pitch to host 2027 World University Games

A final announcement of the World University Games host is expected in November.(Bill Koplitz / FEMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - North Carolina has made one more pitch to host the 2027 World University Games, as the committee evaluating the state’s bid visited the region.

A panel of the International University Sports Federation visited on Tuesday the Executive Mansion, where Gov. Roy Cooper presented its members with an official bid book. The other finalist is Chungcheong province, South Korea.

A final announcement is expected in November. North Carolina’s proposal would cover the “University Hub” region designated as including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro.

The summer games last nearly two weeks and would feature several thousand student-athletes.

