Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students won’t be going back to the classroom Wednesday after nearly half a dozen schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties were threatened on Tuesday.

Students and teachers at Mooresville High School are learning remotely Wednesday following the threat.

Investigators said they’re zeroing in on at least one person who may have made those threats Tuesday.

Police say threats were made to at least five schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties via automatic robo calls. They led to mass evacuations Tuesday morning for four Cabarrus County schools - Cox Mill Elementary, and Jay M. Robinson, Northwest Cabarrus and Cox Mill high schools - as well as Mooresville High in Iredell County.

Mooresville’s police chief says they scoured the high school but didn’t find anything. However, the district felt like a remote day would be the best option.

“It just allows everyone to kind of come back down after the stress of today (Tuesday) and gives them the opportunity to have that extra day of investigation,” Tanae McLean, communications officer for Mooresville schools, said.

Police and the school district added there will be increased security around other campuses Wednesday. This is not because there are any other threats, but because they want to make sure everyone feels and is safe.

These threats weren’t the only ones to be made in the last several days.

On Monday, false reports of an active shooter were made at several school districts in Denver, Colo.

Last Friday, a high school in Hollywood, Fla., also had to be put on lockdown after someone made a prank call saying there was an active shooter on campus.

The FBI’s Charlotte field office posted a tweet as students were heading back for the new school year.

Back to school lesson 3- Making a hoax threat is not a joke, it's a crime. Talk to your kids, make sure they understand how serious it can be. #ThinkBeforeYouPost https://t.co/RL0IW4K9rN pic.twitter.com/dCXvfF9VCo — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) August 31, 2022

Agents said making a false threat is not a joke and is a crime that comes with serious consequences.

They also say anyone who sees a potential threat online should report it, as it could help thwart a potential attack.

