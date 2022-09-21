NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after 10 a.m.
A source within the district said that this was due to shots fired in the vicinity of the schools.
By Courtney Cole and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m.

According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after 10 a.m.

A source within the district said that this was due to shots fired in the vicinity of the schools. WBTV has contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to get more information on where this shooting happened and who was involved.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, WBTV learned Huntersville police are on scene investigating a threat sent to North Mecklenburg High School.

Additionally, it was confirmed that Cornelius and CMS police responded to Hough High School this week after a threat was sent to the school.

Officials say the threat wasn’t necessarily directed at the school itself.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

Related: Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies are blocking off the entrance to Cox Mill High and...
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats in Cabarrus and Iredell counties
Troopers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 eastbound in Burke...
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
Cox Mill High School was evacuated again on Wednesday following a threat.
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat
Featuring Kimberley Jochl
Sugar Mountain Resort's 32nd Annual Oktoberfest
A CATS bus drive suffered a medical emergency, leading to a crash with a school bus Wednesday...
CATS bus driver has medical emergency, collides with school bus in south Charlotte, officials say