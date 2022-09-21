Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m.

According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after 10 a.m.

A source within the district said that this was due to shots fired in the vicinity of the schools. WBTV has contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to get more information on where this shooting happened and who was involved.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, WBTV learned Huntersville police are on scene investigating a threat sent to North Mecklenburg High School.

Additionally, it was confirmed that Cornelius and CMS police responded to Hough High School this week after a threat was sent to the school.

Officials say the threat wasn’t necessarily directed at the school itself.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

Related: Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.