Hot Thursday, but it will feel like fall Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures make it back into the lower 90s for Thursday, yet a cold front will bring a dramatic temperature drop for Friday and the weekend. We are continuing to closely track Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, and another potential tropical system.

Staying hot for Thursday afternoon, with a few isolated rain showers or storms.

Highs in the 70s and 80s Friday into early next week.

Another cold front brings a few rain showers for late Sunday into early Monday.

Tomorrow will be hot with cooler temperatures to follow. (WBTV)

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with overnight low temperatures cooling into the mid-60s for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees in the mountains.

Thursday looks to be our hottest day of the week, even though the autumn equinox begins officially at 9:03pm Thursday. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains. A few isolated rain showers or storms are possible for Thursday afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through.

Behind the cold front, much cooler air returns Thursday night into Friday. Friday morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 50s for the piedmont, and be around 40 degrees in the mountains; so grab your jacket or sweatshirt before you head out the door. Sunny skies are expected for Friday afternoon, with milder high temperatures in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.

Friday night into Saturday morning is expected to be even cooler, with low temperatures around 50 degrees for the piedmont, with lower 40s in the mountains.

Saturday will be another pleasant outdoor day, with mostly sunny skies, and afternoon high temperatures ranging from around 80 degrees in the piedmont, to around 70 degrees in the mountains.

Another cold front will approach and move through the region late Sunday into early Monday, bringing the chance for some passing rain showers, mainly late in the day on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for Sunday afternoon, and lower 70s for the mountains. I would have your umbrella or rain jacket with you, just in case, if you are going to be outside late Sunday afternoon or evening.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Fiona is a major hurricane, moving toward Bermuda by late Thursday into early Friday, with forecast winds of 140 mph by Thursday. There are no direct impacts from Hurricane Fiona expected for the U.S. East Coast, however a higher risk for rip currents and a rough surf can be expected this week.

Tropical Storm Gaston has formed in the northern Atlantic Ocean, yet is expected to meander in the Northern Atlantic.

We are closely watching a weather disturbance north of South America, that is expected to become a tropical depression. Weather data suggests possible impacts for the U.S. and even the Carolinas from this developing disturbance around Saturday, October 1st. We will continue to closely monitor this system and keep you updated on any strengthening with this system, and possible local impacts.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

