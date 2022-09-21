NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

The Coroner's Office is investigating a crash that left two people dead on Tuesday night
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night.

Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up an embankment and hit several trees.

According to the coroner’s office, the driver, 60-year-old Kenneth Lee Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger, 9-year-old Brently Dale Treadwell, was taken to the hospital. Brently later passed away.

Brently Treadwell
Brently Treadwell(Provided by family)

The coroner said Brently is Henderson’s grandson.

Spartanburg School District 2 confirmed Brently was a fourth grader at Sugar Ridge Elementary School.

“Brently Treadwell was an important member of our Sugar Ridge Family,” said principal Mandy Ehlich. “He was a sweet student and a one-of-a-kind friend to everyone. He had a bright smile that would light up any room and would sometimes sing a tune at lunch. He always made sure to include all of his classmates. He wanted everyone he came in contact with to feel loved and included. He will truly be missed.”

Additional counselors were at the school this morning to provide assistance to students and staff.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the celebration of life service for Dale.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS: ‘It’s long overdue’: Plans for new jail in Anderson Co. moving forward

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Cox Mill High School was evacuated again on Wednesday following a threat.
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Latest News

New security measures go into effect Friday night for those who attend Mooresville High School...
New security measures announced for Mooresville High football games
Nothing but rubble remains of the Morgan Chair upholstery shop in Stanly County following a...
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators
Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say
New security measures announced for Mooresville High football games