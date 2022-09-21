Gaston County freshman at Appalachian State wins year of free tuition at College GameDay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While thousands across the Carolinas were cheering for Appalachian State’s unbelievable win against Texas A&M, one Gaston County family is celebrating a little harder after their son won the App State poster competition and one free year of college tuition.

The poster reads ‘The only ATM that lets you withdraw $1.5 million.’

It’s a play on the Texas A&M logo and a jab at the top 10 college football school that paid App State more than $1M for what should have been a guaranteed win.

“This is something amazing that’s happened,” App State freshman and poster contest winner Zach Carr said.

Like any good win, this one was a team effort.

“We started brainstorming ideas and getting the boys on the phone and running to the store and talking to our friends,” Zach’s mom, Dawn Carr said.

The Carr family has two sons at App State, so when Dawn and Chris started getting emails for a college game day poster competition they knew it was time to get designing.

On game day, Zach made a point to push to the front of the crowd with his poster, then, to his surprise he was selected as top three.

“A lady came and got me and was like follow me backstage and I was like oh it’s really happening,” Zach said.

Dawn and Chris said it’s an opportunity that reinforces their love for their alma mater

“They know their blood runs black and gold,” Dawn said.

The grand prize covers one year of tuition and fees, that’s more than seven-thousand dollars in winnings for Zach’s freshman year

