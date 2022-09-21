Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who robbed Family Dollar store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping that members of the community will help them identify a man who robbed a west Charlotte business at gunpoint.

The incident happened Tuesday, September 13 around 9:30 p.m. at a Family Dollar store located in the 2400 block of Freedom Drive.

Surveillance footage shows an armed man approach an employee outside of the business and follow the employee into the store. The footage then shows the man with two employees behind the store’s front counter.

“This suspect has a handgun. We don’t know what the intentions are exactly other than to rob the business,” explained Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance footage shows the employees stuff money in a bag before passing it over to the armed man. The video shows the man leave the business once he gets the cash.

“This business is here for the community, trying to serve the community, and this employee’s just at work so you got this suspect up to no good,” said Smith.

The detective said he thinks it’s likely that the suspect lives near the business.

“We think so. They approached on foot and they left on foot and we feel very strongly that they live in the area,” said Smith.

The man was bundled up during the robbery. Police said he was wearing all black and is believed to be about 5′8″.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.