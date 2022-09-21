NC DHHS Flu
Cox Mill High in Cabarrus County evacuated again due to threat

Cox Mill High was one of four Cabarrus County schools that were threatened on Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A high school in Cabarrus County has been evacuated for the second day in a row due to a threat, district officials said.

According to information from Cabarrus County Schools, Cox Mill High School is under evacuation as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A robocall threat similar to calls from Tuesday was received, officials said.

Phillip Furr, a spokesperson with Cabarrus County Schools, said there was an increased police presence on campus Wednesday morning and measures were taken prior to students’ arrival to secure the facilities.

Cox Mill High was one of four Cabarrus County schools that were threatened on Tuesday. The others were Cox Mill Elementary, and Jay M. Robinson and Northwest Cabarrus high schools.

Mooresville High School in Iredell County was also evacuated after receiving a threat on Tuesday. Students and teachers were learning remotely on Wednesday.

Check back with WBTV for more updates as they come in.

