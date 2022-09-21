CMPD officer injured, suspect arrested during foot chase in east Charlotte
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was injured during a foot chase of a suspect on Wednesday afternoon.
According to CMPD, the Crime Reduction Unit was assisting the Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation in Steele Creek on Albemarle Road when a suspect was located.
After officers found the suspect, a chase ensued on foot and a CMPD officer suffered a non-critical injury when capturing the suspect.
The officer is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
The suspect was taken into custody.
