CMPD officer injured, suspect arrested during foot chase in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was injured during a foot chase of a suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

According to CMPD, the Crime Reduction Unit was assisting the Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation in Steele Creek on Albemarle Road when a suspect was located.

After officers found the suspect, a chase ensued on foot and a CMPD officer suffered a non-critical injury when capturing the suspect.

The officer is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The suspect was taken into custody.

