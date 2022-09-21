NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

3-year-old boy dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.
According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams, Maddi Hebebrand and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old in Ohio died after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

Warrensville Heights police said the boy died Sept. 14 as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.

Dontez died after being taken to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

The shooting remains under investigation. Further details were not provided.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies are blocking off the entrance to Cox Mill High and...
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats in Cabarrus and Iredell counties
Troopers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 eastbound in Burke...
Woman shot by Burke County officer during armed kidnapping on I-40
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed attacks inflation with another big rate hike and expects more
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while assisting Ukrainians during the ongoing war. The...
US veterans held captive in Ukraine have been freed, family says