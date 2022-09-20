NC DHHS Flu
Summer hangs on for a few more days before fall cold front arrives

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer is still in full swing in the Carolinas at least for the next few days before a fall cold front arrives for the weekend.

  • Today through Thursday: Unseasonably hot
  • Starting Friday: Much cooler, high temperatures in the 70s
  • Tropics: Tracking Hurricane Fiona

High temperatures today will make a run near 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Overnight, low temperatures will fall to the mid-60s.

More hot weather is in store for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the low 90s.

As a cold front begins to move across the area Thursday, there remains a slight chance for a shower/storm across the region. Otherwise, it will be dry and hot!

As the northerly wind continues to drive in cooler air, Friday morning will be noticeably cooler in the upper 50s for the Charlotte area. High temperatures will only make it to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and dry air in place.

Our first fall weekend outlook looks phenomenal with no rain chances, sunny skies, and high temperatures in the upper 70s for Saturday and then mid-80s for Sunday.

Checking on the Tropics: Hurricane Fiona is a powerful, major hurricane that continues to gain strength while it moves to the north. Life-threatening flash flooding and strong winds will be the main concern for the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos today. Next, Fiona will head towards Bermuda by the end of the week as a major hurricane. While Fiona will stay far away from the U.S. east coast, the swells of the storm will create dangerous swimming conditions. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

