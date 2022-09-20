SLED investigating Chester County care facility after resident disappeared

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating after a resident at a Chester County care facility disappeared last week.

SLED officials confirmed the investigation with WBTV, saying it was requested by the Chester County sheriff.

The investigation stems from the disappearance of 79-year-old Judy Pate from the Helms-Gordon Residential Care center last week.

Police and members of the community were out for nearly three days looking for Pate.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office found her alive in Fort Lawn. WBTV has been told she is recovering.

WBTV is reaching out to the residential care facility for comment. Check back for updates.

