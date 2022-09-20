Road re-opened in Cornelius after gas leak contained

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Westmoreland Road has reopened between West Catawba Ave and Statesville Road in Cornelius following a gas leak that impacted traffic.

It was closed for more than an hour.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, there was a 12-inch natural gas cut on a construction site. Huntersville Fire Department also says that the line is large and that the “roaring” noise you may have heard a gas escaping the broken line.

Around 3:55 p.m., Huntersville FD was released from Cornelius and said the leak has been controlled. Piedmont Natural Gas is still on scene making progress. You should still avoid the area.

Please seek an alternative route or contact the Cornelius Police Department for more information.

WBTV’s Sky3 is headed to the scene now.

***FINAL UPDATE***

The gas leak has been controlled and Westmoreland Road is open for normal travel. https://t.co/kWwow5FkNk — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) September 20, 2022

