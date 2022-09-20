Questions sought for Cabarrus Board of Education candidates

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Candidates for the Cabarrus County Board of Education will participate in a forum sponsored by the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Town Hall.

All eleven candidates are scheduled to attend. The forum will be moderated by The Honorable William Hamby, retired district court judge.

As an apolitical, non-partisan and non-profit organization, ECHS believes it is uniquely positioned to host a forum that encompasses the wide range of topics and interests reflected in Cabarrus County. To ensure that diversity and allow for maximum public input, the questions for the forum will come from the community.

Any Cabarrus County resident interested in contributing a question is invited to use the link on the ECHS Facebook page or website (echsmuseum.org, under the Events tab). The link also includes an opportunity to rate the importance of a variety of topics related to the election.

Submissions must be received by Sunday, September 28. Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

