NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Questions sought for Cabarrus Board of Education candidates

The forum will be moderated by The Honorable William Hamby, retired district court judge.
The forum will be moderated by The Honorable William Hamby, retired district court judge.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Candidates for the Cabarrus County Board of Education will participate in a forum sponsored by the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Town Hall.

All eleven candidates are scheduled to attend. The forum will be moderated by The Honorable William Hamby, retired district court judge.

As an apolitical, non-partisan and non-profit organization, ECHS believes it is uniquely positioned to host a forum that encompasses the wide range of topics and interests reflected in Cabarrus County. To ensure that diversity and allow for maximum public input, the questions for the forum will come from the community.

Any Cabarrus County resident interested in contributing a question is invited to use the link on the ECHS Facebook page or website (echsmuseum.org, under the Events tab). The link also includes an opportunity to rate the importance of a variety of topics related to the election.

Submissions must be received by Sunday, September 28. Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with ESPN College GameDay posters
Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters
Interstate 77 near the Billy Graham Parkway in south Charlotte was closed for several hours...
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte
Carowinds to implement chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday...
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
The ATF warns that those responsible for the thefts might try to sell the ammunition to federal...
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

Latest News

The campaign is designed to bolster patient-knowledge for eligible individuals who may have...
Salisbury VAMC launches educational campaign related to Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry
From a classic car show and Friday night pyrotechnics to the fan-favorite SealMaster Track...
Fast Five: Can’t Miss Things to See and Do At This Weekend’s Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals
The multi-million dollar transformation of Canon Dining Commons began in the summer of 2022 and...
Catawba College and Chartwells Higher Education open Cannon Dining Commons, a state-of-the-art dining facility
More than a dozen employees held signs and chanted for the district to correct ongoing payroll...
Gaston Co. Schools approves COVID retention bonus, discusses payroll issues at Board of Education meeting