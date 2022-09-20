Officer-involved shooting closes part of I-40 East in Burke County, authorities say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County is closed Tuesday morning following an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the shooting. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.

Troopers on the scene said the closure is due to an officer-involved shooting but didn’t offer further specifics.

Troopers confirm this is an officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/wv103TVzUV — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) September 20, 2022

There is crime scene tape draped over the front of a Ford truck and the vehicle has what appears to be a bullet hole in the front of the vehicle.

Just talked to Troopers; they’re calling this an active crime scene but aren’t being specific on what’s going on. Still working. pic.twitter.com/qQBWWXBUJ6 — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) September 20, 2022

Transportation officials said motorists must take exit 113 and proceed up the off-ramp and take a left onto Rutherford College Road.

From there, motorists will follow Rutherford College Road for 0.7 miles as it turns into Malcolm Boulevard, according to the NCDOT.

Drivers will then turn right onto U.S. 70 East and follow it for 10.1 miles to U.S. 321 South.

They’ll then follow U.S. 321 for one mile to re-access I-40, according to the NCDOT.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

