Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats, district officials say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Four Cabarrus County schools have been evacuated Tuesday morning due to threats, district officials said.

According to Cabarrus County Schools, the four schools are Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, Cox Mill High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School.

This is the second day in a row that Northwest Cabarrus High has been evacuated due to threats.

No other information was immediately available.

District officials said they continue to work with the Concord Police Department and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department to investigate.

Additionally, officials with the Mooresville Graded School District said Mooresville High School was evacuated due to a threat.

According to the district, all other schools have been placed on a lock-in status while Mooresville Police investigates the high school, according to a message from the district.

