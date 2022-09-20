Late-season heatwave, little chance for rain in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more sunshine and unseasonably hot afternoon readings near 90 degrees, nearly 10 degrees above normal for late September.

Unseasonably hot next three days

Little chance for much-needed rain

Major cool-down arrives on Friday

Nowhere near the record in #CLT (98° set in 1925) but a hot day is on the way for the @wbtv_news area with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s common outside of the mountains, way above normal for late September. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/95vvLSxCm0 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 20, 2022

It’ll be mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the middle 60s.

The midweek period will bring more sunshine and feel more like summer with highs in the lower 90s. Fall arrives Thursday evening and it will be our last day above 90 degrees, as a major cold front moves our way. Though we need rain, this front will only bring a small shower chance Thursday afternoon but will be followed by much cooler air for Friday and the weekend.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around, but afternoon readings will knock back to the middle 70s Friday and upper 70s on Saturday before inching back up into the low to mid-80s on Sunday. Nighttime lows will be in the cool 40s and 50s Thursday night through Saturday night.

Summer's last gasp? Let's hope so! #CLT will push at least 90° the next 3 afternoons before a major front blows in cooler air on Friday. Still, not much rain for any part of the @wbtv_news area through at least Saturday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/UKrcBzXmwJ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 20, 2022

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona became this season’s first major hurricane early this morning and is forecast to remain so until late in the week, only weakening as it reaches the colder water of the north Atlantic. Before it does, Fiona will continue to bring wind and flooding rain to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands today before heading to near Bermuda on Friday.

FIRST ALERT: At 115 mph, #Fiona is now the first major #hurricane of the 2022 season. Over Turks & Caicos now, headed toward Bermuda late week & then the Canadian Maritimes over the weekend. Rip current threat continues for the Carolina beaches. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/BaQ3KcQFVi — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 20, 2022

Fiona will remain well offshore of the U.S. east coast. However, there will be large swells, rough surf and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches through the end of the week. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

