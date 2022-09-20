Hot midweek for the Carolinas and heating up in the tropics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot temperatures continue through Thursday, before milder temperatures return for Friday and the weekend. We are closely tracking Hurricane Fiona, along with Tropical Storm Gaston, and another developing system in the Atlantic.

Mostly sunny and around 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

70s and 80s Friday into early next week.

Tracking Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, and more tropical activity ahead.

Presidents Cup Weather (WBTV)

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 60s for the piedmont, and mid-50s in the mountains.

Hot afternoon temperatures continue for Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains. We are expecting a mainly dry week, yet a few isolated rain showers could develop on Thursday, as a cold front moves through the region.

The autumn equinox is this Thursday at 9:03pm (EST). Sunset will continue to get shorter in the coming weeks. Tonight, sunset is at 7:23pm, with sunset closer to 7pm by the start of October.

After a cold front moves through on Thursday, cooler air returns to the area with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s Friday through Sunday. The NC mountains will have a fall feel to the air, with high temperatures in the 60s on Friday, with lower 70s for the weekend.

Another cold front will approach and move through the region late Sunday into Monday of next week, bringing the chance for a few rain showers. High temperatures are expected to stay around 80 degrees for early next week.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona is a major hurricane, moving away from the Turks and Caicos Islands and headed toward Bermuda by late Thursday into early Friday, with forecast winds of 140 mph by Thursday. There are no direct impacts from Hurricane Fiona expected for the U.S. East Coast, however a higher risk for rip currents and a rough surf can be expected this week. Tropical Storm Gaston has formed in the northern Atlantic Ocean, and another system is expected to become a tropical depression by midweek.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat, and enjoy the mild temperatures ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.