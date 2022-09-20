NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday night.(Source: KVII/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair in Amarillo, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.

Thomas said the “male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander.” Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.

The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Amarillo is about 365 miles (587 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas, before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with ESPN College GameDay posters
Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters
Interstate 77 near the Billy Graham Parkway in south Charlotte was closed for several hours...
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte
Carowinds to implement chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday...
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona brings hurricane winds to Turks and Caicos Islands
Drivers must take a detour due to a crash on Interstate 40 East in Burke County.
Crash closes part of I-40 East in Burke County
FILE: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will issue a warning to world leaders in remarks...
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’