Flywheel Foundation announces Holly Sloop as Program Manager

Holly will manage several programs at the Cabarrus Center including Retail Lab and the VMS program(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Flywheel Foundation announced today the selection of Holly Sloop as program manager.

Holly Sloop joins the Flywheel Foundation with over ten years of community development experience working with local small businesses in both government and nonprofit settings.

Holly is a native of Cabarrus County and graduated from UNC Charlotte with a degree in Communications. She has received training form the NC Main Street and Rural Planning Center to facilitate the Main Street program for Downtown Concord providing programming and events to support economic development. Holly has extensive experience in event management, marketing, and community outreach.

“The Flywheel Foundation was fortunate to have a number of outstanding candidates for the program manager position,” said Executive Director, Jill Atherton.

Holly will manage several programs at the Cabarrus Center including Retail Lab and the VMS program. Retail Lab was established at the Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship through a partnership between the Flywheel Foundation and the Small Business Center at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

This program serves early-stage and pre-launch retail business owners in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties by providing an application-based, six-week immersive Boot Camp, followed by an opportunity for new retailers to test out their concept in the Cabarrus Center’s Retail Lab Pop Up Store for six months.

Venture Mentoring Service (VMS) is the premier program at the Cabarrus Center connecting business founders with exceptional advisory services. This program has been refined for over 20 years at MIT and is licensed to over 100 communities worldwide. It gives experienced professionals an opportunity to mentor our next generation of entrepreneurs and stimulate our region’s economic development.

