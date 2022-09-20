NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from breathing it.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has a warning for people, one the agency probably did not expect to need to make: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil.

A new social media challenge is encouraging young people to cook poultry in the basic ingredients of NyQuil and other over-the-counter cough products.

The trend is dangerous even if you don’t eat the chicken.

The FDA says boiling medication can change its properties, making it more concentrated. Just breathing it in can damage your lungs.

This is not the only dangerous challenge involving OTC meds. The FDA says teens have died during the “Benadryl challenge,” which includes taking a lot of the meds to hallucinate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with ESPN College GameDay posters
Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters
Carowinds to implement chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
Interstate 77 near the Billy Graham Parkway in south Charlotte was closed for several hours...
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail
Multiple Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies are blocking off the entrance to Cox Mill High and...
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats, district officials say

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
At least 6 hurt in Chicago apartment building blast, officials say
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
American Airlines aircrafts are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo...
Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The...
US needs to reform efforts to stop enemy spies, report says