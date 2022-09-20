NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Elton John to perform at White House on Friday

Music superstar Elton John performs on Aug. 21, 2019. He is expected to perform at the White...
Music superstar Elton John performs on Aug. 21, 2019. He is expected to perform at the White House for the event, “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme."(Elton John / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House will become a concert venue Friday evening when Elton John performs. The event is called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” a reference to a poem by Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes.

The South Lawn performance is being organized with A+E Networks and the History Channel. According to the White House, the audience will include teachers, nurses, students, gay rights advocates and others.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also scheduled to speak.

Workers have been erecting a large stage on the South Lawn of the White House to prepare for the concert.

Although stars like John had steered clear of the White House while President Donald Trump was in office, Biden has occasionally featured musical guests.

Most recently, James Taylor played a few songs at last week’s event commemorating the passage of legislation that tackles prescription drug prices, climate change and other issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with ESPN College GameDay posters
Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters
Interstate 77 near the Billy Graham Parkway in south Charlotte was closed for several hours...
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte
Carowinds to implement chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday...
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
FILE - Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen's crown during the State Opening of...
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task
Authorities continue to investigate bomb threats at multiple Cabarrus County schools.
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats, district officials say
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned