Crash closes part of I-40 East in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, transportation officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the crash. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.

Transportation officials said motorists must take exit 113 and proceed up the off-ramp and take a left onto Rutherford College Road.

From there, motorists will follow Rutherford College Road for 0.7 miles as it turns into Malcolm Boulevard, according to the NCDOT.

Drivers will then turn right onto U.S. 70 East and follow it for 10.1 miles to U.S. 321 South.

They’ll then follow U.S. 321 for one mile to re-access I-40, according to the NCDOT.

