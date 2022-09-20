NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Crash closes part of I-40 East in Burke County

The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, transportation officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the crash. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.

Transportation officials said motorists must take exit 113 and proceed up the off-ramp and take a left onto Rutherford College Road.

From there, motorists will follow Rutherford College Road for 0.7 miles as it turns into Malcolm Boulevard, according to the NCDOT.

Drivers will then turn right onto U.S. 70 East and follow it for 10.1 miles to U.S. 321 South.

They’ll then follow U.S. 321 for one mile to re-access I-40, according to the NCDOT.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with ESPN College GameDay posters
Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters
Interstate 77 near the Billy Graham Parkway in south Charlotte was closed for several hours...
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte
Carowinds to implement chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday...
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Traffic was running smoothly on Interstate 77 near Tyvola Road after a train took out some...
I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte
Interstate 77 near the Billy Graham Parkway in south Charlotte was closed for several hours...
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte
Charlotte saw its thirteenth straight week of declines in prices at the pump.
Charlotte gas prices fall more than 5 cents over past week
Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people