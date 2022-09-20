NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte man arrested after fleeing Monroe Police in stolen vehicle, ghost guns and drugs found in home

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested in Monroe after fleeing the police in a stolen vehicle and multiple ‘ghost guns’ were found in his home, according to the Monroe Police Department.

On Sept. 16, Monroe officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger with a fake registration. The driver was identified as Kevin Melchor-Arant.

Melchor-Arant fled from officers and drove to his home in Charlotte. Detectives located the residence and conducted a knock and talk with the assistance of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police found that the stolen vehicle was valued at $80,000 and was stolen from a dealership in Jacksonville, N.C.

Additional details during the investigation led VCTF detectives and CMPD to conduct a search warrant at Melchor-Arant’s residence.

The search warrant resulted in locating over a pound of marijuana, 105 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes (from California), manufacturing equipment for the making of “ghost guns”, devices used to convert weapons into fully automatic fire, and a stolen AK47-style rifle.

Melchor-Arant was taken to the Union County Jail where he was placed under a $100,000 bond for possession of stolen motor vehicle, flee to elude, reckless driving, fictitious registration, driving while license revoked, speeding, and no liability insurance.

This is still an ongoing investigation being conducted by Monroe Police Department and further charges could be sought.

