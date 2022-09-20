Catawba College and Chartwells Higher Education open Cannon Dining Commons, a state-of-the-art dining facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College and its dining services partner, Chartwells Higher Education, are celebrating the opening of the newly renovated Cannon Dining Commons with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on Friday, September 23 at Stanback Plaza located in the heart of campus. During the day, a live Teaching Kitchen will take place in the Student Choice station of Cannon Dining Commons, led by District Executive Chef Shawn Kravis.

“Our goal with the Commons, was to build the very best dining experience for our students,” said Dr. Jared Tice, Senior Vice President for the College Experience and Dean of Students at Catawba College. “With the Commons, we have not only delivered this but have provided an inviting and modern dining atmosphere for our community to build connections and engage in fellowship.”

The new layout includes a relocated salad bar station along with a new Pure Eats station specifically designed with foods that avoid with the top nine food

allergens (fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, eggs, milk, wheat, sesame, soy, and gluten).

Enlarged cooking stations will include Pizza + Pasta, Grill, Action, and a Chef’s Choice area with a daily rotating menu. There is also a dedicated Teaching Kitchen space where students can learn cooking skills with hands-on training from Chartwells’ chefs. Students will also enjoy expanded seating options,

lighting, paint, flooring, and more. The renovation includes new equipment in the kitchen and point of service where students will engage.

“We are so happy to be able to partner with Catawba College on this renovation,” said Kevin Plante, Director of Dining Services for Chartwells Higher Education at Catawba College. “This newly-renovated space will provide an enhanced gathering spot for our students, faculty, and staff.”

The multi-million dollar transformation of Canon Dining Commons began in the summer of 2022 and was a partnership between Catawba College and Chartwells Higher Education. In total, the renovation was over $3.4 million. The 10,000 square foot dining hall was originally built in 1929 and was last updated ten years ago in 2012.

For more information, please visit dineoncampus.com/catawba or catawba.edu/dining/

