ACC moving league office to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its league office to the Queen City.

After 70 years, the ACC’s main office will leave Greensboro and move to Charlotte in 2023, the league announced Tuesday.

“The unanimous decision completes a comprehensive review and assessment, under the direction of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, to ensure that the conference office is best positioned for the future and changing dynamics of intercollegiate athletics,” an ACC announcement read in part.

The ACC’s new headquarters will be located in uptown Charlotte as part of Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower, according to the announcement.

“After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets, but exceeds, the needs of the ACC. Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member schools and conference office staff,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC.”

The ACC is a collegiate athletic conference with 15 member schools across 10 states that reside primarily along the east coast.

Founded in Greensboro nearly 70 years ago, the conference sponsors 27 sports with nearly 10,000 student-athletes, a news release stated.

“I’m very excited and happy to welcome the Atlantic Coast Conference as Charlotte’s newest resident,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “Charlotte is one of the best sports towns in the country and a growing destination for sports events so having the ACC call Charlotte home bolsters our reputation nationally.

The ACC Board of Directors, representing all 15 member institutions, today announced that the conference office will relocate its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023.



Read more: https://t.co/LY2OOpAW58 pic.twitter.com/W6OJqIp9u4 — The ACC (@theACC) September 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.