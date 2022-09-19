Very summerlike temperatures for last week of summer before fall cold front

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The last week of summer will be feeling very summerlike with a fall cold front on the way by the end of the week.

Through Thursday: Unseasonably hot

Friday: Big drop in temperatures

Little rain chances this week

The stretch of nice weather continues with plenty of sun and warm weather today with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will to the low 60s.

Beginning Tuesday, high temperatures will make a run near 90 degrees each afternoon through Thursday. As a cold front begins to move across the area Thursday, there remains a slight chance for a shower. Otherwise, it will be dry and hot!

As the northerly wind continues to drive in cooler air, Friday morning will be noticeably cooler in the mid-50s for the Charlotte area. High temperatures will only make it to the upper 70s with plenty of sun and dry air in place.

Our first fall weekend outlook looks phenomenal with no rain chances, sunny skies, and high temperatures in the upper 70s for Saturday and then mid-80s for Sunday.

First comes the heat, then comes the cool down!https://t.co/O3e6fqjfDa pic.twitter.com/qexeM8ITwQ — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) September 19, 2022

Checking on the Tropics: Hurricane Fiona is moving over parts of the Dominican Republic bringing strong winds and heavy rain while still producing tropical downpours on Puerto Rico. Life-threatening flash flooding will be the main concern for both areas. Fiona will track to the north in the open waters this week where it’s forecasted to become a major hurricane. While Fiona will stay far away from the U.S. east coast, the swells of the storm will create dangerous swimming conditions. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.