Students return to West Rowan Middle School after microbial growth found

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students returned to West Rowan Middle School Monday after the discovery of microbial growth several weeks ago.

This all started last month when a parent contacted the health department about the possibility of mold exposure at West Rowan Middle School.

Tests did show the presence of microbial growth in the HVAC system. So, for weeks, crews have been cleaning and sanitizing it.

Students went to remote learning during the cleaning. Teachers went back to the school last Thursday.

Then, on Monday, students returned to the building for the first time in nearly a month.

Last Friday, officials with the Rowan-Salisbury School System released a statement saying officials will continue to monitor air quality in the building through regular environmental testing even after students and staff return.

The situation ended up costing the district about $1 million.

