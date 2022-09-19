NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time,...
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday...
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with ESPN College GameDay posters
Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters
Fatal I-485 crash
3 killed, one injured in overnight crash on I-485 near University City
Interstate 77 near the Billy Graham Parkway in south Charlotte was closed for several hours...
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte
The ATF warns that those responsible for the thefts might try to sell the ammunition to federal...
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC