Reporter Notebook: Wrapping up a week in London

LONDON, UK (WBTV) - It’s an assignment that will stay with me for a very long time. I’m grateful to WBTV for giving me the privilege of covering the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London over the last week. It’s been a lot of work with little sleep, but it’s one of those things you just have to jump in and do.

I’m a proud American and I love my country, and I’ve always loved our American history as well as world history. I have an interest in British history because I’ve always been fascinated by the Royal family. And I don’t just mean Elizabeth II, King Charles III, and Prince William. I read about all of the Kings and Queens, the battles, and my favorite British historical figure Horatio, Lord Nelson.

I’ve visited London several times, but never for a work assignment. I was here with media from all over the world. This morning I was in the same room with Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, and Vlad Duthiers. To my shock, not one of them asked for a picture with me! It’s been fascinating to watch the events related to the Queen, but also fascinating to see the differences in media from across the world.

The best thing about this trip was meeting people. The people in the queue could not have been nicer, even though they were stuck in a line for up to 15 hours. The people at the hotel, at CBS News London, and every one of the cab drivers were really hospitable.

It was also good to see and talk to some of my honest to goodness friends here in London. I will say that Facebook has made the world a little smaller and that sometimes you can establish genuine friendships.

My lesson from all of this is that the Queen was an extraordinary woman. She valued her Christian faith above all else and that’s what led her to a life of service dedicated to the people of her realm. The pomp and pageantry is all fine, and I love seeing it, but there’s substance behind it.

If you’ve been following my British invasion this week, then I thank you and I hope it’s been a good read and a good watch on TV. I really appreciate your support. It really helped me to get through all of this!

Thanks again WBTV, and you that the coronation will be coming up at some point, so...

