Man dies in weekend shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead in Salisbury early Sunday morning.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers were called to a home on Old Wilkesboro Road for a shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement with a gunshot wound.

According to Salisbury Police, Clement died at the scene from his injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 638-5333.

