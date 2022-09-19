Man dies in weekend shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead in Salisbury early Sunday morning.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers were called to a home on Old Wilkesboro Road for a shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement with a gunshot wound.

According to Salisbury Police, Clement died at the scene from his injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 638-5333.

