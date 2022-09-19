Late-summer heat coming for the midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong area of high pressure will hold across the south and keep us unseasonably warm and dry for most of this week.

Today : Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

Midweek: Downright hot, stays dry

Friday and weekend: Fall feel to the air

Today brings more sunshine with warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunshine will mix with more fair weather cumulus clouds today around #CLT & across the @wbtv_news area with a warm afternoon. HIghs in the upper 70s in the mountains, middle 80s everywhere else. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ZwSfZB2aIk — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 19, 2022

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

The midweek period will bring more sunshine and feel more like summer with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

High temperatures around #CLT will run well above the seasonal norm (now 82°) through the midweek period before a major knock-back unfolds across the @wbtv_news area - just in time for the first fall weekend! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/RYAqoitE4Q — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 19, 2022

Fall arrives Thursday and it will be our last day near 90 degrees as a cold front moves our way. Though we need rain, this front will only bring a small shower chance Thursday afternoon, followed by much cooler air for Friday and the weekend.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around, but afternoon readings will knock back to the upper 70s Friday and Saturday before inching back up into the low to mid-80s on Sunday. Nighttime lows will be in the cool 40s and 50s Thursday night through Saturday night.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona will move off the Dominican Republic today, but not before bringing strong winds and flash flooding. Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week as it moves north to near Bermuda. The storm will remain well offshore of the U.S. east coast; however, there will likely be large swells, rough surf and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches through the end of the week. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards.

#Hurricane #Fiona crossing the eastern tip of Hispaniola now & will exit into the southern Atlantic Ocean later today. Fiona is forecast to strengthen as it moves northward over the next couple of days. Fiona could be a major hurricane when it nears Bermuda #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/k5BlxtxSpJ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 19, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

