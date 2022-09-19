I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte, power still out to over 2K people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 has reopened in south Charlotte after a train downed power lines and left thousands without power.

The interstate was closed between Woodlawn and Tyvola roads. Transportation officials said it had reopened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

Duke Energy confirmed that a train brought down power lines across the interstate, leading officials to shut down the road in both directions.

Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Tyvola to Nations Ford Road to Tryon Street and then back onto I-77.

According to Duke Energy’s website, power was knocked out to around 2,900 customers. The estimated restoration is listed as 11 a.m. Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Performance Learning Academy will be remote Monday due to the crash and downed power lines. Students that were bused to school will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m., district officials said.

Nations Ford Elementary will be closed and there will be a makeup day in the future, according to CMS.

