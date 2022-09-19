NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte, power still out to over 2K people

According to Duke Energy’s website, power was knocked out to around 2,900 customers.
I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 has reopened in south Charlotte after a train downed power lines and left thousands without power.

The interstate was closed between Woodlawn and Tyvola roads. Transportation officials said it had reopened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

Duke Energy confirmed that a train brought down power lines across the interstate, leading officials to shut down the road in both directions.

Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Tyvola to Nations Ford Road to Tryon Street and then back onto I-77.

According to Duke Energy’s website, power was knocked out to around 2,900 customers. The estimated restoration is listed as 11 a.m. Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Performance Learning Academy will be remote Monday due to the crash and downed power lines. Students that were bused to school will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m., district officials said.

Nations Ford Elementary will be closed and there will be a makeup day in the future, according to CMS.

Stay with WBTV for updates on their progress throughout the morning. Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday...
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
Fatal I-485 crash
3 killed, one injured in overnight crash on I-485 near University City
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with ESPN College GameDay posters
Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters
The ATF warns that those responsible for the thefts might try to sell the ammunition to federal...
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

Latest News

Traffic was running smoothly on Interstate 77 near Tyvola Road after a train took out some...
I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte
Charlotte saw its thirteenth straight week of declines in prices at the pump.
Charlotte gas prices fall more than 5 cents over past week
The Wall of History at the new West Charlotte High School honors students across all generations.
District leaders to dedicate West Charlotte High’s new building
Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people