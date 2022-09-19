It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954.

It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014.

Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and the owners hope a new-age twist on an old-age establishment might be a perfect fit for the area.

The Penguin is open daily at 1531 East Blvd in Charlotte. The menu has wings, salads, and burgers as well as its famous fried pickles.

