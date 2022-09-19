NC DHHS Flu
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte

The restaurant closed in 2014. Now, it’s calling Dilworth home.
The restaurant originally opened its doors in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954.
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954.

It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014.

Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and the owners hope a new-age twist on an old-age establishment might be a perfect fit for the area.

The Penguin is open daily at 1531 East Blvd in Charlotte. The menu has wings, salads, and burgers as well as its famous fried pickles.

The Penguin Drive-In has reopened in a brand new location in Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood
The Penguin Drive-In has reopened in a brand new location in Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood
The Penguin Drive-In's menu has wings, salads, and burgers as well as its famous fried pickles.
The Penguin Drive-In's menu has wings, salads, and burgers as well as its famous fried pickles.
The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and the owners hope a new-age twist on an old-age...
The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and the owners hope a new-age twist on an old-age establishment might be a perfect fit for the area.

