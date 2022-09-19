Hot for midweek, yet milder end to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies will continue this week, with a few rain showers possible on Thursday, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Cooler air will be felt Friday into the weekend.

Mostly sunny and around 90 degrees Tuesday through Thursday.

Milder for Friday and the weekend, with mainly dry conditions.

Tracking Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 60s for the piedmont, and upper 50s in the mountains.

Hotter temperatures make a return to the Carolinas Tuesday through Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains. We are expecting a mainly dry week, yet a few isolated rain showers could develop on Thursday, as a cold front moves through the region.

The autumn equinox is this Thursday at 9:03pm (EST). Sunset will continue to get shorter in the coming weeks. Right now, sunset is about 7:25pm, with sunset closer to 7pm by the start of October.

After a cold front moves through on Thursday, cooler air returns to the area with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s Friday through Sunday. The NC mountains will have a fall feel to the air, with high temperatures in the 60s on Friday, with lower 70s for the weekend.

Another cold front will approach and move through the region late Sunday into Monday of next week, bringing the chance for a few spotty rain showers. High temperatures are expected to stay around 80 degrees for early next week.

Tropical Storm Fiona Update: Hurricane Fiona is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane this week, with winds of 125 mph by Thursday, and be a major hurricane as it passes over or near Bermuda by Friday morning. There are no direct impacts from Hurricane Fiona expected for the U.S. East Coast, however a higher risk for rip currents and a rough surf can be expected this week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

