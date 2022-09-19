District leaders to dedicate West Charlotte High’s new building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will dedicate West Charlotte High School’s new building Monday morning.

It’s the first of 12 ceremonies happening over the next two months.

Students and staff have been in the new West Charlotte High building for about three weeks now.

Related: CMS opens two new schools, three replacement schools for thousands of students

On Monday, CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh and other district officials will be at West Charlotte High to officially cut the ribbon at 9 a.m.

WBTV got a look inside the new $105 million building before school started last month.

The new 100-classroom school replaced the old building, which was built back in 1954 and will be demolished to make way for athletic fields and parking.

The building has a new swimming pool and full cosmetology studio.

Plus, the history of this school plays a big role; there is a Wall of History on the second floor that honors students across all generations.

There is also a plaque dedicated to the school’s first principal, Clinton Blake.

West Charlotte High has more than 1,500 students and a new principal, Orlando Robinson.

This is the first of 12 dedications happening throughout the district. The dates and times are:

Collinswood Language Academy - 5621 Flagstaff Drive, Charlotte - Tuesday, Oct. 4 - 10 a.m.

North Academy of World Languages - 122201 Hambright Road, Huntersville - Thursday, Oct. 6 - 10 a.m.

Lansdowne Elementary - 6400 Prett Court, Charlotte - Friday, Oct. 7 – 10 a.m.

Shamrock Gardens Elementary - 3301 Country Club Drive, Charlotte - Monday, Oct. 10 - 10 a.m.

Palisades High - 15221 York Road, Charlotte - Tuesday, Oct. 11 - 10 a.m.

Mint Hill Elementary - 11615 Idlewild Road, Charlotte - Friday, Oct. 14- 10 a.m.

Briarwood Academy, 1001 Wilann Drive, Charlotte - Monday, Oct. 17 - 10 a.m.

Rea Farms STEAM Academy - 11532 Golf Links Drive, Charlotte - Thursday, Oct. 20 - 10 a.m.

South Academy of International Languages - 8300 Nations Ford Road, Charlotte - Friday, Oct. 28 - 10 a.m.

South Pine Academy - 2541 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte - Tuesday, Nov. 1 - 10 a.m.

Montclaire Elementary - 5801 Farmbrook Drive, Charlotte - Monday, Nov. 7 - 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.