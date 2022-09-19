Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 is closed in both directions in south Charlotte and thousands are without power following a late-night crash.

The interstate is closed between Woodlawn and Tyvola Road. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 6 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday, bringing down power lines across the interstate and leading officials to shut down the road in both directions.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: A crash last night that took down power lines on I-77 has shut down the intersection both directions from Tyvola to Woodlawn road. We've got your alternate route on @WBTV_News this morning! pic.twitter.com/DghWSdnTnU — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) September 19, 2022

Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Tyvola to Nations Ford Road to Tryon Street and then back onto I-77.

According to Duke Energy’s website, power was knocked out to around 2,900 customers.

Crews are estimating it will take until 6 a.m. to get the lights back on, but that time has changed overnight.

Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 6 a.m. Monday.

Stay with WBTV for updates on their progress throughout the morning. Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.