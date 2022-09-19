NC DHHS Flu
Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people

According to Duke Energy’s website, power was knocked out to around 2,900 customers.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 is closed in both directions in south Charlotte and thousands are without power following a late-night crash.

The interstate is closed between Woodlawn and Tyvola Road. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 6 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday, bringing down power lines across the interstate and leading officials to shut down the road in both directions.

Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Tyvola to Nations Ford Road to Tryon Street and then back onto I-77.

According to Duke Energy’s website, power was knocked out to around 2,900 customers.

Crews are estimating it will take until 6 a.m. to get the lights back on, but that time has changed overnight.

Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 6 a.m. Monday.

Stay with WBTV for updates on their progress throughout the morning. Get real-time traffic updates here.

