Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people
According to Duke Energy’s website, power was knocked out to around 2,900 customers.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 is closed in both directions in south Charlotte and thousands are without power following a late-night crash.
The interstate is closed between Woodlawn and Tyvola Road. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 6 a.m. Monday.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday, bringing down power lines across the interstate and leading officials to shut down the road in both directions.
Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Tyvola to Nations Ford Road to Tryon Street and then back onto I-77.
Crews are estimating it will take until 6 a.m. to get the lights back on, but that time has changed overnight.
