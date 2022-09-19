Charlotte gas prices fall more than 5 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 5.3 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.37 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the 14th straight week of declines.

The price is 2 cents lower than the previous nine-year high of $3.39 a gallon on Sept. 19, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 29.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 45.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.09 per gallon as of Sept. 12 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.93 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.33, down 5.6 cents from last week’s $3.39 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018′s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”

