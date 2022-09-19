NC DHHS Flu
After 47 years apart, foster siblings reunite

A North Carolina-based man used social media to reconnect with his foster brothers.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 47 years apart, three men who grew up in the same foster home reunited in August.

Tim Schafer, a chef in Sherills Ford, North Carolina, said he used Facebook to reconnect with his foster brothers, Guy Vandunk and Ronnie Robinson, who grew up with him in the same New Jersey foster home.

“47 years later, what’s the chance? And we have to be thankful to social media,” Schafer said.

After learning Vandunk and Robinson lived only 20 minutes away from each other in Florida, Tim flew into the Tampa International Airport three weeks ago.

It was the first time the men saw one another since 1975.

“We probably thought we’d never see each other again, that’s kind of the way it goes in foster care,” Schafer said.

“You knew you weren’t blood brothers, but you knew you had a bond,” Vandunk added.

They said they are already planning a reunion in New Jersey in March to see one another and their two other foster brothers.

“Fulfilling? Yes. Yes, it is,” Vandunk said. “But you know what’s going to be more fulfilling is when we get our ventures together and keep every year with each other.”

