2 people arrested in Mooresville for felony child abuse after baby found unresponsive and in critical condition

On Sept. 18, deputies responded to a home on Teeter Road, east of Mooresville for a call of CPR on an infant.
Adrian Lyons, 25, and Calinda Steinseifer, 29,
Adrian Lyons, 25, and Calinda Steinseifer, 29,
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested in Mooresville after a baby was found unresponsive and in critical condition, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says.

Adrian Lyons, 25, and Calinda Steinseifer, 29, are both charged with felony child abuse for the incident. Lyons is facing a felony intentional abuse-inflicting serious bodily injury charge, and Steinseifer is charged with felony negligent child abuse-inflicting serious bodily injury.

On Sept. 18, deputies responded to a home on Teeter Road, east of Mooresville for a call of CPR on an infant.

When they arrived, they learned that Iredell County EMS has transported the child to a local medical facility with CPR still being performed. Lyons was interviewed by deputies and said he found the infant unresponsive when he called 911.

Also Read: “A miracle”: After two months in hospital, 13-year-old shot in bedroom returns home

Steinseifer was interviewed by investigators and said she was asleep when Lyons woke her up saying they needed to go to the emergency room for the infant.

Lyons said he had fed the baby, put her to sleep and then checked on her 30 minutes later when she was limp and unresponsive.

At the hospital, investigators learned that the baby had brain swelling, bleeding on the brain and hemorrhages. Medical staff described this as un-accidental brain trauma.

The infant was airlifted to Levine’s Children’s Hospital for more advanced treatment.

During further interviewers, Lyons said he ran into and door and struck the infant’s head two weeks ago. He said the baby would not eat, was crying a lot and twitching. Steinseifer admitted to knowing the incident but did not seek medical attention due to fear of getting in trouble.

Due to this interview, detectives obtained felony arrest warrants for both Lyons and Steinseifer.

Lyons was issued no bond due to currently being on probation for a prior conviction of felony child abuse. Steinseifer received a $150,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

