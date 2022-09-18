NC DHHS Flu
Warming trend continues into the workweek before cool-down next weekend

Monday will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our warming trend will continue for the start of the workweek. We should climb into the 90s by midweek and then cool down by Friday after the passage of a cold front.

  • Monday: Mostly sunny warmer.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot.
  • Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, hot.

A strong area of high pressure will build across the south and keep us warm and dry for most of this week. Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s in the mountains and lower 60s across the piedmont.

Highs over the next week
Highs over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The summer-like heat will continue to build across the Carolinas on Tuesday and Wednesday; expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A cold front will begin to head our way on Thursday. So, Thursday will be our last day in the 90s. As the cold front moves through our area, a few showers will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds and pleasant conditions.

Behind the front on Thursday, Friday looks mostly sunny and 10 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona continues to move west across Puerto Rico and is expected of impact the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

