Panthers fall to Giants despite McCaffrey’s big game

NEW YORK (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers fell to 0-2 on Sunday afternoon with a 19-16 loss to the New York Giants in a Week 2 matchup between conference opponents.

The two teams couldn’t gain any separation throughout the game, with neither club building more than a seven-point lead at any point in the contest.

For the Panthers, the offense was buoyed by running back Christian McCaffrey’s first 100-yard rushing game since 2019.

After being used somewhat lightly last week against the Browns, McCaffrey racked up 128 total yards on 19 touches.

As a team, Carolina picked up 146 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who made his second regular-season start for the Panthers on Sunday, put up primarily pedestrian numbers throughout game, completing just 14 of 29 passes for 145 yards.

Mayfield’s lone touchdown came in the third quarter on a 16-yard strike to D.J. Moore.

Former Panther Graham Gano made four field goals for the Giants, two of which came from beyond 50 yards.

Sunday’s loss marked the ninth-straight for Carolina, dating back to last year. It’s the longest active losing streak in the NFL.

Matt Rhule, who is now in his third season as the team’s head coach, saw his overall record drop to just 10-25 during his tenure.

The Panthers will take on the New Orleans Saints next weekend in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.

Related: Panthers, Mayfield fall short against Browns in opener despite big fourth quarter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.