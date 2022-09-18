Former Samaritan’s Purse worker now serving as street pastor in London for the Queen’s funeral

LONDON, UK (WBTV) - A former worker with Billy Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse organization is today on the streets of London, ministering to those who are dealing with their emotions following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mike Freeman trained in North Carolina for disaster relief.

‘I was with the Billy Graham organization, and I was doing Samaritan’s Purse and I was doing international relief work,” Freeman said.

This week Freeman is in London as the coordinator of a group of street pastors. They’ve been talking to the thousands of people who have been “on the queue” for a look at the Queen’s coffin inside Westminster Hall.

‘We’re with street pastors and response pastors and that’s a ministry that goes out on the streets and we get alongside people, listening most importantly to their stories and that’s what we’re doing in London at the moment, going to the queue and listening to people.” Freeman said. “Quite often for them queueing for this lying in state it brings more emotions to the forefront of perhaps their past losses and they want to talk about it and we’re a listening ear with compassion we’ve got time to do that, and then we can encourage them to go on and if we get chance, we can share faith with them as well.”

Just before heading out on Sunday morning, Freeman and another group of street pastors stopped to pray near Westminster Abbey where the funeral will be held on Monday.

“People say you know I’ve been in the queue 12 hours, 15 hours, but I’ve have queued twice as long just for that privilege for paying my respects for the Queen which is really great because it helps them personally and also as a nation we’re showing respect for what was in our lifetimes our greatest monarch.”

