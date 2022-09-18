NC DHHS Flu
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating.

Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.

As for the early closure, the park cited precaution stemming from ‘unruly behavior by several groups of minors.’

Carowinds’ full statement can be read below:

“The safety of our guests and associates at Carowinds is always our top priority. On Saturday, September 17, the decision was made to close the park at 11:00 p.m. ET due to unruly behavior by several groups of minors which led to unconfirmed rumors of a threat to guests. This behavior did not align with Carowinds’ values and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting the park. As a precaution, local law enforcement was on hand to assist guests in exiting the park.”

Medical personnel did respond to the scene, although Medic also confirmed that no gunshot wounds had been reported at the park.

