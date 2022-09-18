Authorities investigating after shallow grave found behind home in Catawba County

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Conover Police Department received information on Friday about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home, an official confirmed.

According to the department, the home is located in the 300 block of 4th Avenue Southwest, near Lee Industries, just off of Highway 70 in Conover.

Investigators with the Conover Police Department worked with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to locate what appeared to be a shallow grave behind the home.

Authorities recovered evidence from the grave, and sent it to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital to determine if the remains belonged to a human.

The police chief said the grave did not appear to be recently made.

Police said that no further information will be released at this time.

The situation remains under investigation.

