3 killed, one injured in overnight crash on I-485 near University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on I-485 northbound near University City Blvd. early Sunday morning, Medic says.

The crash took place around 4 a.m. near mile marker 33. The I-485 outer loop remains closed due to the crash.

Three people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital according to Medic. The outer loop will remain closed until at least 9 a.m.

More details will be provided when available.

