Warm weather continues throughout the weekend

High pressure will keep us warm and dry through the weekend.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm, dry weather will continue through the weekend but don’t expect a cool down as fall approaches because the summer-like heat will return next week.

•        Today:  Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

•        Sunday:  Plenty of sunshine, warm

•        Monday:  Mostly sunny and warmer.

High pressure will keep us warm and dry through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny and pleasant conditions today with highs ranging from the mid-70s in the mountains to mid-80s across the piedmont. Tonight, stays quiet and dry with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s and 60s.

High pressure will keep us warm and dry through the weekend.(WBTV)

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warmer temperatures can be expected for most of next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds to our west. Monday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be the hottest days of the week. There will be minimal chances for rain so expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the lower 90s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane later this weekend and impact Puerto Rico with highs winds and heavy rain.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Elissia Wilson

