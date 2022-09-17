NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on Feb. 22, 2022 after filing paperwork to run for governor. She is running in the Republican primary on May 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

“Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital—cancer free,” said Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere. “She will spend the remaining portion of her recovery at home.”

Deere told The Associated Press that Sanders, 40, plans to resume campaigning “soon,” but it was not known precisely when she would return.

Sanders said Friday when announcing the surgery that a biopsy earlier this month revealed she had thyroid cancer.

Dr. John R. Sims, a surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock who is one of Sanders’ doctors, said Sanders’ cancer was a stage 1 papillary thyroid carcinoma, the most common type of thyroid cancer and said she has an “excellent” prognosis.

Sims said Sanders will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine and long-term continuing care.

Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman until 2019, is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones. She is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Jones and his wife, Jerrilyn, on Friday issued a statement saying their family was thinking of Sanders and praying for her.

Sanders is heavily favored in the predominantly Republican state of Arkansas to win the office currently held by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office in January due to term limits.

She’s run primarily on national issues in the Arkansas race, promising to use the governor’s office to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carowinds confirmed that no guns were found and no shots were fired, despite claims on Saturday...
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year with ESPN College GameDay posters
Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters
Fatal I-485 crash
3 killed, one injured in overnight crash on I-485 near University City
Interstate 77 near the Billy Graham Parkway in south Charlotte was closed for several hours...
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte
The ATF warns that those responsible for the thefts might try to sell the ammunition to federal...
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

Latest News

FILE - The defense attorneys asked for the judge to remove herself two days after she scolded...
Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time,...
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast
Shannon Burden, 38, is facing a charge of misconduct while in office.
Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault of inmate, officials say
Charlotte engraver John Flitton spoke to WBTV about the special work done he's for Queen...
Charlotte engraver speaks about special work done for Queen Elizabeth II
Missing hiker Rock Stanley
Missing hiker found dead in Nevada