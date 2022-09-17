PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening.

Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus.

The event will take place from 7:30- 4:30pm on October 7th in the WBTV visitor parking lot.

Walk-in appointments will not be available. Women can also contact Levine Cancer Institute @ 980-442-3075 to schedule a free mammogram at a future Project Pink event.

22% of cancers diagnosed are in women between the ages of 40-49 and 75% of breast cancer diagnoses are in women with no family history.

“In addition to providing the free mammograms, we are also assessing other possible barriers to care that our patients may have, such as transportation issues or just meeting the basic daily essentials, we also make sure that we address those.” Mikala Staton, with Levine Cancer Institute, told WBTV. “It’s so much more than just a mammogram program.”

Dr. Amy Sobel with Charlotte Radiology says screening mammography is the best tool in the toolbox in the fight against cancer.

“The key with screening is early detection,” Dr. Sobel said. “We know when we find cancers earlier, there’s a better prognosis, there’s a higher chance of a cure rate, patients may have access to less invasive treatments and less aggressive therapies. Our mortality for breast cancer has decreased about 40% since we started widespread screening in the early 1990s. We know it works.”

Charlotte Radiology is also hosting the 11th annual Pink Pint Night at NoDa Brewing to raise funds for Project Pink on September 29th.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.