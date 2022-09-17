N. Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal

(AP) - North Carolina’s hospitals and hospital systems have unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations on legislation potentially expanding Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.

The North Carolina Healthcare Association said it sent an offer on Friday to Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Both the House and Senate approved expansion measures in June, but no agreement was reached before the General Assembly’s primary work session ended.

Senate leader Phil Berger this summer accused the association of refusing to compromise on “certificate of need” rules for medical facilities. The association’s offer contains changes and outright repeals to those rules.

The House passed its expansion bill during the final week of the General Assembly’s primary work session this year that contained none of the medical supply-side proposals that the Senate wanted. House Speaker Tim Moore has said Republicans in his chamber would prefer to handle those provisions separately from expansion.

The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday for what’s expected to be a three-day administrative session with no recorded floor votes. They are next scheduled to return to Raleigh in October.

North Carolina is one of a dozen states that have yet to accept the federal government’s offer to cover people who make too much to be insured by traditional Medicaid but too little to receive subsidized private insurance. The federal government would pay 90% of the medical costs of expansion.

“Each day the General Assembly waits is a day that harms 600,000 North Carolinians,” association president and CEO Steve Lawler said. “We hope that any legislation crafted will be done in a thoughtful way that protects health care facilities that take care of people and improve community health.”

